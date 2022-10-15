Megan Thee Stallion's Home Robbed Ahead of 'SNL,' Nearly $500k Stolen

Thieves recently robbed Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles home breaking into her bedroom and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items. According to TMZ, two men wearing hoodies and gloves smashed the glass door at the back of Megan's residence Thursday night. After entering the primary bedroom, the burglars stole jewelry, cash, and electronics valued at $300,000-$400,000, the outlet's sources said. Megan was not at home when the men broke in, they said. The police have not yet made any arrests, but TMZ reported that home surveillance was a part of the break-in, and detectives are trying to collect more evidence and video from neighbors.

Megan, who will host and perform on Saturday Night Live this week, first commented on the break-in on Twitter, writing, "Wow." She continued, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾." The "Body" rapper told her fans that she is taking a hiatus after her appearance on SNL. "Hotties, im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally," she wrote. As Megan told one fan before speaking about the burglary that she was "on break at rehearsals rn I'm excited AF" on Thursday, she was likely already in New York City when the burglary occurred.

SNL has released a teaser for Megan's upcoming appearance, in which an extremely naked cast member approaches her. "Sarah, b—, do you know you are completely naked?" she asks Sarah Sherman, who interrupts the rapper practicing her lines. "Let me be the first to tell you," Megan adds. "Your whole WAP is out." On August 12, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest album, Traumazine, after posting teasers about it on Twitter. The rapper alleged in her tweets that the record had been leaked. Not long after the rapper released the album, her lawyers sought to retrieve documents from Warner Music Group that could provide clues about the leak's source. Last month, Megan released a music video directed by Colin Tilley for her Key Glock collaboration "Ungrateful." Tilley also directed the star's music video for "Her." Recently, Megan appeared on an episode of the Starz show P-Valley and made a cameo in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+.