Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Is 'Missing,' Was Supposed to Testify in Tory Lanez Case

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is reported missing ahead of his court appearance in Tory Lanez's trial. Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, told TMZ, "We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance and welcome any information about his whereabouts." According to a source familiar with the situation, Edison's lawyer has not heard from him since Dec. 15, reported The Shade Room. Megan's former bodyguard, Justin Edison, was among those due to take the stand on Dec. 16. However, it appears he's now disappeared. According to a report posted on Dec. 17, the UCLA alum cannot be located, causing concern amongst his friends and family. An earlier story in The Sun reported that the missing man played college football after graduating from high school in Los Angeles. After that, he played in the Indoor Football League and eventually became Megan's bodyguard.

Edison spoke out on Instagram following the incident with Lanez. "If you know me and you know her well enough, not only do you know I wasn't physically present during [the] events, but you know why," he said, revealing that he wasn't there when his client was shot. "If you don't know me or her well enough, she good. I'm here now, and she'll never step foot outside without me plus some n— who don't aim at feet present," the former athlete added. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan in the feet after they left a party hosted at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020. Almost immediately after the shooting, Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris texted Edison, saying, "Help," "Tory shot Meg," and "911," according to evidence presented by the prosecution on Dec. 12.

The Los Angeles police confirmed to TMZ that they do not have a missing person case open for Justin Edison. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he isn't accounted for at the moment, only that his alleged disappearance hasn't yet reached the level that would require police to classify him as missing. The charges against Lanez include discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm while driving. The Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, faces more than 22 years in prison if convicted of all charges and deportation to his native country.