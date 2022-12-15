Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down Testifying Against Tory Lanez in Shooting Trial

As the Tory Lanez' trial is underway for prosecutors try and prove he indeed shot Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, a harrowing testimony transcript has been revealed. The trial comes two years after the summer 2020 incident, leaving Stallion with bullet fragments in both feet. Details of the night have been debated on social media, in rap lyrics, in interviews, and even mocked in popular culture. But one thing is certain Stallion did suffer injuries. How the prosecution will prove such with millions of cyber investigators chiming in from their personal devices has yet to be determined. But Stallion took the stand to give an emotional account of what she says occurred and the hell she's been living in since.

"I just don't feel good," the 27-year-old "W.A.P" rapper told the court after being asked by LA County Deputy Dist. Atty. Kathy Ta if she was nervous, Entertainment Tonight reports. "I can't believe I have to come up here and do this." Lanez, a Canada native, is charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Additionally, he is charged with allegations that he personally used a firearm and inflicted great bodily injury. If convicted on all counts, he faces more than 22 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty. And his defense team is trying to convince a jury that Stallion's former BFF Kelsey Harris is the shooter. Harris denies the latter.

Stallion says Harris was her best friend and assistant at the time. She claimed that she and Lanez argued after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house. Lanez was reportedly upset with Stallion because she asked him to leave the party.

According to Stallion, she and Lanez bonded over their shares loss of their mothers. They also occasionally had a sexual relationship, which Harris learned for the first time inside that SUV, according to Stallion, as Harris reportedly had a "crush" on Lanez. Stallion previously denied having a sexual relationship with Lanez in her interview with Gayle King. Their argument escalated, and she says Lanez began berating her, and they took digs at one another's careers.

At some point, Stallion and Harris got out of the car. Stallion says she heard Lanez yell "dance b—h" before firing five shots, hitting her. She didn't immediately name Lanez as her shooter. When asked why, she pointed to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

"This was at the height of police brutality... I felt like if I said this man just shot me, I didn't know if they might shoot first and ask questions later," she testified. She also hinted at "snitching" not being acceptable in the Black community and not trusting the police. The rapper also spoke about being in a "boys club" in the rap industry, and men taking sides of men.

Stallion admitted to thoughts of suicide in the aftermath. The trial is ongoing.