Cardi B Slams Republican Politician Complaining About 'WAP' in Congress, With One Ironic Catch

✖

It's safe to say that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion made a splash at The Grammys. The duo's sexy performance of "WAP" drew a staggering number of complaints, with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) receiving over 1,000 complaints. Cardi B received the brunt of the complaints, drawing the ire of political pundit Candace Owens, to which the "Up" rapper jokingly tweeted "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!!"

Weeks after the Grammys, "WAP" is still a controversial lightning rod, with U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman complaining about the sexualized performance on the House floor. "I’ve received complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys," Grothman whines in the circulating video. "They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel that this should be playing in living rooms across the nation. I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency. Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency."

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about 🤔 https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

Cardi B responded to Grothman's criticism on Twitter, pointing out that there is no way this was a valuable use of elected officials' time, especially this soon after the sentencing of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. "This gets me so mad ya don’t even know!" the rapper tweeted. "I think we all been on edge this week since we seen the police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait! This is wat state representative decide to talk about."

"Mind you N----- can’t give a word about Jacob Blake or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!!" Cardi B wrote in a follow-up tweet. "They giving seats to F----- IDIOTS!!This is why people gotta vote ,elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states."

However, the truly ironic thing is that Grothman hadn't even watched the offending performance before lecturing Congress about propriety. TMZ reports that the Wisconsin representative "finally watched Cardi's Grammy performance for the first time Thursday, about 5 hours after decrying it as 'inconsistent with basic decency' while lambasting the FCC for broadcasting it." Grothman also claims that he turned it off after two minutes because it was so "offensive and boring."

IThis is hardly the first time that Cardi B has spoken out against the backlash against her sexual confidence. "Ya needs to stop with this already!" Cardi tweeted in the past. "I’m not [JoJo Siwa]! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too [sic] or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."