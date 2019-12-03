Megan Mullally Tweets Photo Tribute to Late ‘Will & Grace’ Star Shelley Morrison

Actress Shelley Morrison passed away on Dec. 1 from heart failure in Los Angeles at 83 years old, and several of her Will & Grace co-stars have since paid tribute to her on social media. Megan Mullally, who plays Karen on the hit sitcom, used Twitter to share a message in remembrance of Morrison on Sunday

just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WeLGrWlRye — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 2, 2019

Morrison appeared on Will & Grace from 1999 to 2006 as Rosario Salazar, the maid to Mullally’s Karen Walker who wasn’t afraid to stand up to her employer. Her character was originally written for one episode but became so popular that she was written into the show for over 60 episodes.

“Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor,” tweeted Eric McCormack, who plays Will. “Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family.”

Debra Messing, who stars as Grace, wrote, “Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family.”

Sean Hayes, who plays Jack McFarland, used Instagram for his tribute. “Such sad news,” he wrote. “Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family.”

Morrison’s husband, Walter Dominguez, shared the news of her death in a statement to the New York Times.

“Shelley’s greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for L.G.B.T.Q. people,” he said. “She also took pride in portraying a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character. She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy.”

Morrison had a 64-year acting career that included a run as Sister Sixto on The Flying Nun from 1967-1970. She has appeared in numerous television shows and movies and began her career as one of Los Angeles’ first female stage producers.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC