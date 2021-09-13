Megan Fox Stuns in Nearly Nude Dress at VMAs 2021 With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox set the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on fire with a stunning sheer dress. The Transformers actress, 35, walked the carpet at Sunday’s Brooklyn-based ceremony with musician boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, rocking a custom nude Mugler dress featuring subtle embroidery and a sparkling thong underneath. Kelly dressed to impress as well, sporting a red metallic Dolce & Gabbana suit and matching shirt paired with pearl accents on his face.

During MTV’s red carpet pre-show, Kelly explained that he and Fox take turns when they decide what they are wearing to red carpets. “It’s 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night,” Kelly said, calling his girlfriend “beautiful.” The couple had an eventful night that started with a skirmish with MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who can be seen in a video tweeted by a VMA attendee lunging and shouting at Kelly as the rapper and Fox were guided away by security.

McGregor told Entertainment Tonight that “absolutely nothing” happened between him and Kelly, saying, “I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Later in the night, Fox took to the stage alongside Kourtney Kardashian to introduce their respective “future baby daddies,” Kelly and Travis Barker, who closed out the show together. “I am a huge fan of this next performer,” Fox said of her boyfriend. “I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person.” Kardashian chimed in that she was also a “big fan,” but mostly thought “his drummer is super hot.” Fox then told the crowd, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.”

While neither Fox nor Kardashian had previously announced any intentions of having children with their significant others, the two are already co-parenting with exes. The Jennifer’s Body star shares 8-year-old son Noah, 7-year-old son Bodhi, and 5-year-old son Journey with ex Brian Austin Green, and Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, share 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, while Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.