Meet Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna’s Rumored 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Does Madonna have a new — much younger — man? The pop music legend was spotted cuddling with Ahlamalik Williams, one of her backup dancers, in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. In photos taken of Madonna, 61, and Williams, 25, on her hotel balcony, Williams had his hand around Madonna’s waist while he stood directly behind her.

Madonna, 61, cozies up to 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams https://t.co/p0480gwcMD pic.twitter.com/VupgEtCjXy — Page Six (@PageSix) December 16, 2019

The two are currently on the road for Madonna’s Madame X Tour, and he’s been a fixture of her Instagram since earlier this year, making occasional appearances throughout the summer and fall. In a few photos and clips, the two board a helicopter, lean on each other after a tough rehearsal and celebrate Madame X debuting on the Billboard 200 upon its June release.

Not much is known about the relationship between Madonna and Williams, though he has apparently been dancing for her for quite a while. In August 2017, Williams captioned an Instagram post of the two of them onstage, “Happy Birthday [Madonna], and according to HollywoodLife was reportedly working on her Rebel Heart tour in 2015. He also appeared in the 2016 documentary about the Rebel Heart tour and has appeared (uncredited) in two of her videos, according to his IMDb profile.

Before working with Madonna, he danced for Cirque Du Soleil’s Michael Jackson: One show. He and Madonna frequently appear on each other’s Instagram profiles, which could help explain his 82,000 followers. On his Instagram, he frequently shares complex dance routines.

The Daily Mail reports that Williams, the son of a retired U.S. Navy veteran, grew up near Sacramento, California with his brother and sister.

And while Madonna doesn’t seem bothered by the 36-year age difference, Wendy Williams has spoken out about it, pointing out that he’s not much older than Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes, who is 23.

“He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They’re all on the same vacation, and there’s old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old,” Williams said during the Hot Topics segment of Monday’s episode of her eponymous daytime talk show. “You know what, she’s become that old lady that I feel bad for. Because I don’t think she understands that it’s OK to grow older gracefully. Like, we do stuff, we go through stuff. If a 26-year-old girl is lucky, she’ll live to be 61 like you, Madonna. It’s OK!”