Kanye West Claims Michael Jackson Was Murdered After Calling out Tommy Mottola

In the last several days, Kanye West has claimed quite a bit on Twitter in a string of tweets. He alleges that he's been trying to get a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian since 2018, he's verbally attacked his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and he's claiming that Michael Jackson was murdered while calling out former CEO of Sony, Tommy Mottola. "MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It's Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if your not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots'," he tweeted according to the Daily Mail.

The king of pop died on June 25 in 2009 and his death was ruled as a cardiac arrested caused by a fatal combination of drugs that were given to him by his doctor, Conrad Murray. Jackson was 50 years old when he passed away. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter just two years after Jackson's unexpected death and served two years in prison, but was released two years early for good behavior after being sentenced to four years originally.

Several years before Jackson's death, he initially had a fallout with Mottola after the former CEO refused to promote his 2001 album Invincible. Jackson then called him a "racist" and "devilish" for the lack of promotion, but Sony responded by calling the legendary singer's comments "ludicrous, spiteful and hurtful." While West did not directly accuse Mottola of allegedly murdering Jackson, he did allude to Jackson being murdered by someone.

Since a series of tweets were sent out by West not only claiming he's wanted a divorce from his wife, Kardashian is allegedly already speaking to divorce lawyers. "Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce," a source told Us Weekly, while another insider said Kardashian has given their marriage a fair shot and has stood by her husband's side through such controversial moments and that she as "wanted to make it work." However, they further detailed that the reason she hasn't gone through with divorce from West in the past is because of their four children: North, 7; Saint, 4; Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

However, despite the speculation, Kardashian did take to her Instagram story on Wednesday morning to reveal the difficulties of having a loved one who battles with bipolar disorder. She noted that while she's always respected his privacy and has never publicly disclosed their personal struggles behind closed doors, she felt the need to step up and say something as much of the public seemed to be poking fun at a very serious issue.