Mayim Bialik Reveals Getting Help for Depression Saved Her Life

Mayim Bialik wants others to know that they’re not alone.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Big Bang Theory star has partnered with the Child Mind Institute as part of the organization’s #MyYoungerSelf campaign, which aims to break the stigma attached to mental health issues.

The campaign sees a new celebrity release a video each day sharing their own message, and Bialik used hers to open up about her battle with depression.

“I think what I would have liked to tell my younger self about my mental health is that there are answers,” she said, via PEOPLE. “For me, some of those answers I had to wait years to find and I needed to get different help, which ended up being really the right kind of help.”

“But I had this notion when I was younger that if something didn’t work once, or if a therapist didn’t work, or if a medication didn’t work, that nothing would ever work,” she added. “I wish I could have told my younger self that something will work — it’s just going to take sometimes more research, sometimes more referrals, and really figuring things out like your life depends on it. Because for me, it did.”

Other celebrities participating in this year’s campaign include Kristen Bell, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Van Der Beek, Gabrielle Union, Brittany Snow and Sarah Silverman.

In addition to her video, this is a notable week for Bialik in that Thursday’s Season 11 finale of The Big Bang Theory will finally see Shelton (Jim Parsons) and Bialik’s character Amy tie the knot.

Bialik recently opened up about shooting the wedding scene on her video blog, explaining that she felt a bit uneasy about the whole situation because she is divorced.

“While there’s a lot of excitement about Amy and Sheldon’s wedding in the Season 11 finale, as a woman who walked down the aisle in real life and got divorced, it also brought up some complicated feelings,” Bialik explained in the caption.

“Me in this dress draws all sorts of bride-related attention to me,” she added in the clip. “I don’t know that I want that because I’m divorced.”

Despite her hesitation, the actress admitted that she “actually liked the way she looked” in the dresses, especially the “frilly ones,” though she worried that people asking her about the experience would cause her to wish she were married.

“This leads to a most complicated set of feelings,” she said.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com