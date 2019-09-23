‘Mayans M.C.’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Emilio Rivera Mourns Death of ‘3 From Hell’ Co-Star Sid Haig

Following the death of legendary horror actor Sid Haig, Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera — who appeared alongside Haig in 3 From Hell — is mourning his fallen co-star. In a post on Instagram, Haig’s wife shared the sad news of his passing, writing, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

Many began taking to the comments to shared their sympathy, with Rivera sending an RIP to “Mr. Haig,” and adding a praying hands emoji.

Horror-rap duo Twiztid also sent a message of sympathy to Haig’s family, writing, “Thank you for everything Sid. You will be missed. Rest easy brother.”

In addition to the many Instagram comments, many of Haig’s fans have been taking to Twitter to mourn the late actor.

“Very sad to hear about Sid Haig. Was supposed to be meeting him next month at a convention and was really hoping he would recover. A fine actor with a eclectic career,” one fan wrote. “His Captain Spaulding will live and horrify forever. #RIPSidHaig”

R.I.P. Sid Haig .

A hero and genius in my eyes. I got to meet him back in June. I cried in his arms and told him how much he meant to me. He smiled, hugged me and signed my magnet. Super humble and quite the coolest fucking person ever❤️ thank you Captain Spaulding pic.twitter.com/Mhk1SN6EVf — britney meltdown (@DearTink_) September 23, 2019

“One of the all-time greats has left us. Thank you Sid Haig for all the great performances you’ve given us over the years. You may be gone, but you’ll live forever on film,” another user tweeted.

“RIP #sidhaig. Sad to hear of his passing, but us fans will always have his work to watch and reflect on,” someone else wrote. “There are fewer horror characters creepier and more engaging than #CaptainSpaulding!”

Will never forget being riveted by Sid Haig’s arresting portrayal of the immortal Captain Spaulding in @RobZombie’s 2005 grindhouse classic, #TheDevilsRejects which I watched with my brother in the perfect venue – a drive-in theater. Forever you’ll live in celluloid, Sid! pic.twitter.com/yMWwAWEMDr — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) September 23, 2019

Haig was 80 years old at the time of his death.

Photo Credit: FX