Mauricio Umansky’s Family Involved in Troubling Court Case Right Now

Mauricio Umansky and his family are currently engulfed in a legal battle over his father’s rights. TMZ reports his sister Sharon has accused their father’s longtime girlfriend, Simin Tabibnia, of financial elder abuse.

In the suit, Sharon says their father Eduardo has been in cognitive decline since 2021. She alleges Tabibnia has spent $401K on various personal items, including gifts for herself and a facelift, and Sharon wants her to pay the money back.

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Tabibnia’s response denies all claims that she took, hid, appropriated, obtained or retained property for wrongful use or that she acted with intent to defraud. “The alleged transfers occurred during an 18-year intimate romantic relationship between Simin and [Eduardo],” Tabibnia says in her response. The“ payments were voluntarily made by [Eduardo].”

She adds: “They were not secret, concealed, or misappropriated. The checks were written by [Eduardo] and delivered to [Simin], who accepted them as a gift.” She denies that she exercised excessive persuasion or overcame Eduardo’s free will.

Eduardo obtained a restraining order against Tabibnia last year. She attempted to get her own order of protection, but was denied that request.

In 2024, Mauricio filed for conservatorship over his father. In the conservatorship, she says Tabibna verbally and emotionally abused his father.

PEOPLE reported at the time that the suit alleged: “Over the course of the past few months, PC’s [proposed conservatee] girlfriend has become more controlling, limiting and regulating who the PC can visit with. She has begun to isolate him and is trying to get married even though they have been together for twenty years and never decided that they wanted to marry.”

The petition noted that Mauricio and his sister took their father to lunch without letting his girlfriend know, allegedly leading her to become “enraged” and later “verbally and emotionally abusing” their father. “Petitioner is informed and believes and thereon alleges that PC is unable to resist undue influence and fraud and has been taken advantage of by his girlfriend,” the complaint continues. “Over the course of the past eighteen months, PC [Eduardo] and the Petitioner [Mauricio] have discovered that [the girlfriend] has taken, secreted and appropriated more than $260,000 from PC through undue influence, whether physical or emotional, and/or fraud. During this time, he has written more than $260,000 worth of checks to his girlfriend for no reason other than she wanted it,” the documents added.