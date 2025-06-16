Maureen McCormick’s ‘Heart is Broken’ Following Death of HGTV Star Loren Ruch

Maureen McCormick is mourning the loss of her friend, Loren Ruch, after HGTV’s head of content and House Party co-host died on June 12 of acute myeloid leukemia. Ruch was 55.

McCormick, who met Ruch while filming A Very Brady Renovation for HGTV in 2019, took to social media after news of his passing broke to remember him as a “light” in the world.

“Dearest Loren, the moment I met you, I just knew that you were a light and I wanted that light in my life,” the Brady Bunch star, 68, wrote. “Your kindness, your heart, and your desire to bring people together in love is a gift so precious to all who were lucky enough to know you and have you in their lives.”

She continued that while her heart is “broken,” it is also “overflowing and so grateful that you are in my heart forever and ever.”

“You made this world a better place. Whenever I look up into the sky or nature, you will be there with your love and kindness,” McCormick concluded. “Rest in peace, my friend Loren. And my deepest condolences to David and Dolly and all who loved and cherished Loren.”

Ruch is survived by his husband, David Salas, mother Dolly Norris, father Larry Ruch and brother Geoffrey Ruch.

McCormick later posted a second tribute to her late friend featuring a sweet photo of the pair. “In my heart forever,” she captioned the post. “Thank you, Loren. I love you. Rest in peace, dear friend. ‘The greatest treasures are those invisible to the eye but felt by the heart.’”

Ruch died on Thursday following a “courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia,” Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey shared in a memo to employees obtained the following day by TODAY.com.

Ruch was praised for his work on HGTV shows including My Lottery Dream Home, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Celebrity IOU, Battle on the Beach and A Very Brady Renovation.

“For those of us lucky enough to have known and loved Loren, the things we remember, and cherish go far beyond his professional accomplishments,” Dungey wrote.

“We warmly recall the way he supported his team and his colleagues, celebrating their victories and lending a sympathetic ear when things were difficult. Loren’s light touched everyone lucky enough to know him,” Dungey added. “Though gone too soon, he leaves behind a lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him.”