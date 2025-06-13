HGTV Staple Dies: Loren Ruch Was 55

One of HGTV’s longest-running figures has died.

Loren Ruch, head of programming at the home entertainment channel, was 55. He was battling acute myeloid leukemia.

Ruch was with the network for over 20 years. He was the host of Discovery+ series HGTV House Party, and was responsible for several notable series across the last two decades, including Property Brothers: Forever Home, Celebrity IOU, A Very Brady Renovation, Battle on the Beach, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, My Lottery Dream Home and Flip or Flop.

He was promoted to HGTV’s head of content in 2023 after working as the Group Senior Vice President of Development and Production for four years. Before that, he was VP of Development and Programming for the networks HGTV, DIY Network, and Great American Country when he joined the network in 2005.

Before his move to reality TV, he spent ten years at Fox producing Good Day LA and Good Day Live, where he won five Emmys. He started his career working on daytime TV on series like Family Feud.

Channing Dungey, chairman of the Warner Bros. Television Group, sent a tribute to all members of the company today mourning Ruch, who left a “distinguished legacy” at the company.

“Throughout his three-decade career, Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him. Known for his unwavering dedication, endless kindness, and unshakeable integrity, Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape,” she wrote. “His impact stretched far beyond the screen. Loren was the connective tissue of every room he entered – the glue that bound teams, departments, and friendships. He possessed the rare gift of making people feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.”

Ruch is survived by his husband, parents, and brother.