Fans will no longer be reuniting with the beloved Brady family. A revival series of The Brady Bunch was initially in the works at CBS Studios; however, it has since been axed. Via Vanity Fair, Cindy Brady actress Susan Olsen appeared on the WalkAway Campaign podcast, alleging that her controversial political views, including her support of Donald Trump and her opinions on the COVID vaccines, led to the show’s axing.

“I did have a phone call with my [TV] siblings and my agent,” Olsen said. “Everybody was saying, ‘We’re sorry, but they just won’t budge. They just will not have you in this.’ I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve been canceled. A role that I’ve played for over 50 years, I can’t play it now because I’m too dangerous.’ I was like, ‘Well, okay guys, good luck, I hope you can sell it.’” A source claims the project, which would have followed the life of the adult Brady kids, was still very early in development.

Olsen claims that the studio was reluctant to cast her, but talks continued for about a year when she had a call with the showrunner, producer, and son of original Brady Bunch creator Sherwood Schwartz, who were asking her questions about her political views. They shared their own beliefs about the vaccine, but a source close to the project revealed to Vanity Fair that the issue with Olsen was not for her support for Trump but her “controversial comments and hate speech, which she has noted she still stands by.”

The actress shared that the revival series, which is “pretty much dead in the water,” would have seen Brady family in the modern era. Cindy would have been a libertarian podcaster, one of Jan’s children was going to be trans, and one of the Bradys was going to have a Black spouse. However, Susan Olsen was not fond of it. “To that, I was like, Come on, let’s not be so obvious,” she said. “Let’s make this Black spouse somebody who has a really close relationship with another Brady, and that’s how this Brady met them. Give them a foundation so this isn’t a token position.”

Whether or not a Brady Bunch series will ever happen in the future is unknown. While it is always possible there could be a series centered on the other five Brady kids, it would be weird to have a show with all of them and not Cindy. There have been other Brady Bunch sequels, other shows, and reunion films that have aired in the past, so it’s always possible that more could be on the way in the future, regardless of who’s in it. For now, though, the Brady family will not be returning.