Matthew Perry's Ex Raises Questions on Cause of Death Amid Arrests Over Overdose

The circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry's death in October 2023 have come under renewed scrutiny following recent legal developments and statements from a former romantic partner. As authorities pursue charges against multiple individuals allegedly involved in supplying the late actor with ketamine, Perry's ex-girlfriend has voiced skepticism regarding the official cause of death.

Kayti Edwards, who dated Perry in 2006 and later served as his assistant, has expressed doubts about the coroner's determination that the Friends star succumbed to "acute effects of ketamine" leading to drowning. Edwards, 47, asserts that Perry harbored an intense aversion to needles, which she claims would have precluded him from willingly engaging in intravenous drug use.

"This is the weird thing to me," Edwards remarked to The Mirror. "Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever, use needles or inject anything into his body." She further elaborated on Perry's stance, recounting his words: "You only die when you use needles...and I would never, ever, ever do that."

The revelation that Perry had allegedly received numerous ketamine infusions prior to his death has confused Edwards, given the actor's professed needle phobia. This fear, she maintains, was so profound that it even deterred Perry from getting tattoos.

Edwards' statements come in the wake of legal actions against five individuals, including Perry's then-assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who has admitted guilt to conspiracy charges related to ketamine distribution resulting in death. Court documents indicate that Iwamasa repeatedly administered ketamine to Perry without proper medical training despite lacking the necessary qualifications.

The involvement of medical professionals in Perry's drug procurement has also come to light. Two doctors, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plascencia, face charges for their alleged roles in supplying ketamine to the actor. Prosecutors claim these physicians mocked Perry in text messages, crudely speculating about "how much this moron will pay" for ketamine, adding: "Let's find out."

Edwards contends that Perry's case is indicative of a broader issue within the entertainment industry. She alleges the existence of a clandestine network of unethical healthcare providers catering to celebrities' illicit drug needs. "There's a whole network of people beyond those facing criminal charges who the police need to investigate," Edwards stated to The Mirror. "Detectives need only delve back into his medical history."

The former assistant's revelations provide a disturbing account of Perry's long-standing struggles with addiction, dating back to his reliance on prescription opioids. "Ketamine was his new thing, but it all started with unscrupulous doctors oversubscribing prescription pills like Vicodin," Edwards disclosed to the outlet. She added, "His addictive brain would think, 'well, it was prescribed from a doctor so I can take it.' In his head, it wasn't like he was out on the street, scoring drugs."

Edwards has also raised questions about the absence of drug paraphernalia at the scene of Perry's death, suggesting potential irregularities in the immediate aftermath. "If you have given him a big shot, there would be a needle and evidence of ketamine in the house. Where did it all go?" she said in her interview with The Mirror. "Why did the assistant shoot him up with all those drugs and leave? I always stayed with Matthew if he was taking drugs as I didn't want him to OD, or anything to happen. I could call 911. But why wasn't his assistant there?"