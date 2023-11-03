Matthew Perry Could Be Getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Next to 'Friends' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry may be poised to receive a very special posthumous award. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is interested in honoring the late Friends actor and his legacy with a star after the actor was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. However, the Chamber told TMZ the actor's family would first need to accept the honor.

Perry was previously accepted for a Walk of Fame star in 2013 after being submitted by his PR firm, but the ceremony was never scheduled and the award expired in 2018. The Chamber told TMZ it is confident it could renew the award for the late actor, and to do so, it would just need to be approved by the chair of the selection committee. To move forward, however, Perry's family would first need accept the offer, something that they understandably have not done at this time as they grieve Perry's loss.

If Perry's family does eventually accept the offer, a member of his family would have to accept the award on his behalf, though it is unclear who would take on that role. Perry was not married and did not have any children, but he is survived by is mother Suzanne Morrison, his father John Perry, his stepdad Keith Morrison, and five siblings. The family would also need to invite between 60 and 90 guests to the ceremony and pay a $75,000 sponsorship fee, which can be paid by a studio, family member or friends, that covers the Walk of Fame star and ceremony.

As for where Perry's star would be located? The Chamber told TMZ it would "love" to place Perry's star in the same area as his Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, who received their stars in February 2023 and February 2022, respectively. The stars are located on Hollywood Blvd and Vine Street, which is one of Los Angele's biggest intersections.

Perry's career spanned decades, with the actor best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends opposite Cox, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Perry starred on the hit sitcom for 10 years, earning an Emmy nomination in 2002. Perry's other credits include Go On, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The West Wing, The Good Wife, The Whole Nine Yards, The Whole Ten Yards, 17 Again, Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, Three to Tango, and Serving Sara, among many others. His cause of death has been "deferred" and further investigation has been requested after initial autopsy results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report.