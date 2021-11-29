Matthew McConaughey Makes Decision on Potential Run for Texas Governor

After months of teasing a potential foray into politics, actor Matthew McConaughey announced on Sunday that he would not be running for Texas governor. In a three minute Instagram video, McConaughey explained that political office was a “path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” and that he had “been considering a run for the governor of Texas” and “listening and been learning, been measuring and studying Texas politics and American politics.”

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey continued. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

The Oscar-winner explained that he would “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I’ve believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream.” This decision comes on the heels of the Dallas Morning News poll that revealed that McConaughey could beat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott by eight points in an election, and he would also come out ahead of declared Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Back in September, McConaughey was a guest on the podcast Set It Straight: Myths and Legends and said that he was “measuring” what his next move in the political realm will be after the idea of his governor run has garnered some positive polling. “Look, it’s going to be in some capacity. I’m more of a folk-singing, philosopher, poet-statesman than I am per-se definitive politician, so I go, ‘Well that’s a reason not to,’ and then I go, ‘No, that’s exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition,’” he said. The Oscar-winner wouldn’t give up his creative life either way, saying, “I have to remain a storyteller. I’ve been given that gift. I love doing it. I have to remain an artist.”