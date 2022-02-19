Matthew McConaughey Movie Unexpectedly Leaves HBO Max

Not long after it was booted from Netflix, the Matthew McConaughey movie The Lincoln Lawyer also made a sudden exit from HBO Max. The McConaughey-led flick left Netflix at the start of December, with the legal drama remaining available on the WarnerMedia streaming service. Despite it not appearing in the initial list of titles set to depart the service in January, The Lincoln Lawyer is gone. It was removed at the end of the month, briefly appearing on the “Last Chance” tab before departing.

It’s an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves). Fans and critics have praised the quality of the movie, with its Rotten Tomatoes scores in the 80-percent range and its Metacritic Metascore at 63. The movie’s official synopsis, per Google Play, reads, “In the gripping thriller The Lincoln Lawyer, Matthew McConaughey stars as Michael “Mick” Haller, a slick, charismatic Los Angeles criminal defense attorney who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental sedan. Having spent most of his career defending petty, gutter- variety criminals, Mick unexpectedly lands the case of a lifetime: defending a rich Beverly Hills playboy (Ryan Phillippe) who is accused of attempted murder. However, what initially appears to be a straightforward case with a big money pay-off swiftly develops into a deadly match between two masters of manipulation and a crisis of conscience for Haller.”

Luckily for McConaughey’s faithful fans, HBO Max has a solid selection of titles starring the 52-year-old Hollywood A-lister. The crown jewel of this catalog is Season 1 of True Detective, in which he stars as an obsessive detective tracking down a serial killer. He won a Critics Choice Award for the performance, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. HBO Max also has several McConaughey flicks, such as Magic Mike, We Are Marshall, Two for the Money and Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.