Matt Lauer and Wife Spotted out With Their Daughter Despite Scandal

Former Today Show anchor Matt Lauer was seen with his estranged wife, Annette Roque, on Sunday. The two did some Christmas shopping and took their daughter Romy horseback riding.

The Daily Mail published photos of the family trying to have a normal Sunday afternoon in Sag Harbor, New York. Lauer owns a 6.3-acre compound in the Hamptons.

The 59-year-old Lauer was seen carrying wrapping paper. He then went to a local stable, where he was joined by 51-year-old Roque and son Thijs.

Lauer and Rogue did not exchange pleasantries. It appears that both of them are no longer wearing their wedding rings.

The photos surfaced after it was reported that Lauer is “fighting to save the marriage.” The couple have three children, 16-year-old Jack; 14-year-old Romy; and 11-year-old Thijs.

“He doesn’t want a divorce,” an anonymous source told PEOPLE. “Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

The couple have been married for 19 years, but their marriage has been on the rocks long before NBC News fired Lauer late last month.

She filed for divorce in 2006, and the National Enquirer obtained the filing. She withdrew it three weeks later. Roque claimed Lauer showed “extreme anger and hostility” toward her.

Lauer was fired on Nov. 29 for alleged sexual harassment after NBC News received a complaint about his alleged behavior towards one staffer that started at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Since then, more women have come forward to accuse the disgraced Today host of misconduct.

Last week, NBC News announced new anti-sexual harassment training, which will be required for employees, in the wake of the scandal.

Photo credit: NBC