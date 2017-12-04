Matt Lauer Seen Dropping Son off at School in the Hamptons

Matt Lauer has been seen very briefly in public since his firing from NBC last week, but the disgraced anchor was spotted out and about on Monday morning as he drove his son to school, Page Six reports.

Lauer was spotted driving with his 11-year-old son, Thijs, in the passenger seat, talking on the phone before picking up Thijs’ friend and dropping the pair off at their Sag Harbor elementary school.

In a photo, seen here, Lauer wears sunglasses and a black coat as he drives a gray Jeep Wrangler.

Lauer was fired after the network received a complaint alleging inappropriate sexual behavior by the former Today show anchor. Since his firing, more reports have emerged, including an exposé by Variety detailing Lauer’s alleged behavior.

The journalist issued an apology last week, giving a statement to NBC.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” the statement read. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer continued. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

