Matt Lauer May Have to Pay Annette Roque $50 Million in Divorce

Matt Lauer is finally paying the price for his alleged inappropriate behavior over the years. The 60-year-old former Today host and his wife, Annette Roque, are close to finalizing their divorce settlement — in which Lauer will reportedly have to fork over $50 million.

“He’s going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement,” a source told Us Weekly this week. “She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids,” the insider added. Roque, 51, and Lauer are parents to Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11.

The disgraced journalist and TV personality is allegedly “furious” that “he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette,” to whom he has been married for 19 years. He is allegedly only agreeing to the settlement because he wants the ordeal to be over.

“He could fight for a better deal in court but that would only result in dragging this out longer and negative headlines,” the source said. “He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible.”

Page Six reported last week that Lauer and the Dutch model’s divorce was almost complete and in the “final stages.”

“The divorce is imminent,” one source told the publication. “Matt is really just laying low at the moment. He plays golf and sees his friends… His focus has been on the kids, and he knows there’s nothing he can do apart from wait.”

As previously reported, Lauer was fired from NBC‘s Today in November 2017 for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” A short time later, Roque began divorce proceedings.

An internal investigation into the allegations against Lauer revealed that there was no evidence that NBC News executives or human resources “received complaints” about Lauer’s alleged widespread behavior before Nov. 27, 2017.

According to the May 2018 report, the women who accused Lauer of harassment “confirmed they did not tell their direct manager or anyone else in a position of authority about their sexual encounters with Lauer.”

While Lauer did not agree with all the findings of the report, he said in a statement that he has taken “responsibility” for his relationships with co-workers.

“There are aspects of the NBC report with which I clearly disagree. However, I spent 25 wonderful years at the network, 20 of those at Today, and I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished as a team. On November 29, 2017, I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers. A day later I took responsibility for those relationships, apologized to the people I hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family,” Lauer said. “I have worked every day since then to honor that promise.”

Since his firing, Lauer has spent much of his time out of the spotlight and at his home in the Hamptons.