See the Mansion Where Matt Lauer Is Doing All His ‘Soul Searching’

Former Today Show anchor Matt Lauer, who was fired for alleged sexual harassment late last month, has a beautiful mansion to spend his time “soul searching” in.

NBC News fired 59-year-old Lauer on Nov. 29, leaving co-anchor Savannah Guthrie to announce the news. In his first statement after being fired, Lauer said he planed to do some “soul searching.” He called that his new “full-time job.”

The day after he was fired, Lauer was seen at his East Hamptons home. On Dec. 4, Page Six reported that he was still in the area, and he was later spotted taking his 11-year-old son Thijs to school.

Since NBC News fired him, he’s been holed up at his 6.3-acre Strongheart Manor. Here’s a look at the expansive mansion, which Lauer has owned since last year.

The Home Was Previously Owned by Richard Gere

Lauer bought the North Haven home from actor Richard Gere in June 2016, Page Six reported at the time. He reportedly spent $36.5 million.

Gere did not have an easy time selling the place. According to Page Six, he first put it on the market for $65 million in 2013. The waterfront compound was listed at Corcoran.

The Home Was Built in 1902

According to the Corcoran listing, the compound’s main house was built in 1902. It was renovated and restored with the “highest technology, craftsmanship and materials by one of the very best Hampton’s builders Bulgin and Associates.”

The property covers 6.3 acres and has three separate lots. The other lots have two completely renovated guest homes with a combined 12 bedrooms and 12 baths.

The Property Has a Heated Pool

If Lauer wants to venture outside, he has plenty of ways to spend his time without leaving the property. It includes a heated waterfront pool, flowering gardens, rolling lawns and specimen trees.

There is also an outdoor fireplace, pavilion, gym and basketball and tennis courts.

There’s 12 Bedrooms

The main house has 12 bedrooms and covers approximately 14,000 square feet.

Lauer’s wife, Anette Roque, is reportedly not living with Lauer. Sources told Page Six that she left the Hamptons home to return to her native Netherlands.

“Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country,” a source told the site. She has also been seen without her wedding ring.

It Has a Spacious Kitchen

The home also has a spacious kitchen, as well as a separate dining room.

According to Trulia, Lauer also owns a 40-acre farm in Water Mill, New York. However, after buying the Hamptons compound from Gere, he sold property in Sag Harbor and Southampton.

There’s a Porch That Stretches Along the Entire House

Lauer’s home also features a huge porch, which spans the entire length of the main house.

The porch also gives the former Today host a great view of view of Peconic Bay and Mashomack Preserve. The home also has a private 240-foot private dock.

Lauer Also Has an ‘Island-Inspired Tea House’

The property also has an “island-inspired tea house,” according to the Corcoran listing. The property also has its own waterfront pond.

“This gated compound has complete privacy, where serenity and tranquility abound and is like an island unto itself, yet only five minutes from Sag Harbor which is known for its world-famous boating and happening but still quaint village,” reads the listing.

Lauer was NBC News’ top personality, and the network went out of its way to cater to his every whim. In September 2014, Page Six reported that NBC paid for his helicopter rides from his Water Mill farm to Manhattan.

It’s Energy Efficient

The listing for the home also notes that it is an “energy-efficient and geothermal” estate.

NBC still hasn’t found a permanent replacement for Lauer, but Hoda Kotb will be co-anchoring for the “foreseeable future” during the search. The network also announced last week that it is requiring anti-sexual harassment training. The network claims it was unaware of Lauer’s behavior before a former employee reported about his sexual misconduct dating to the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Since then, more women have come forward with allegations.