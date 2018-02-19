Matt Lauer Deletes Twitter and Instagram Following His Termination

Matt Lauer has deleted his Twitter and Instagram pages, a day after he was fired from the Today Show for alleged sexual harassment.

Lauer’s Twitter handle was @mlauer, but the page no longer exists. On Instagram, he used @MattLauerNBC, which was also deleted. He no longer has a verified Facebook page either.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lauer was fired on Wednesday after NBC News received a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against the long-time Today Show anchor. The woman claimed Lauer sexually harassed her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

More women have come forward since then. One incident dated back to 2001, when Lauer allegedly asked a former NBC employee to unbutton her blouse and had sex with her over his office table. The woman, who remained anonymous, told the New York Times she passed out during the incident.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” NBC Chairman Andy Lack said. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Earlier Thursday, Lauer spoke out to apologize for his behavior.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he added.