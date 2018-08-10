Peek Inside Matt Lauer’s $7.35 Million NYC Apartment

Matt Lauer’s fall from grace amid sexual harassment allegations and other inappropriate behavior have not only led to losing his job and separating from his wife, but he’s now officially sold his New York City apartment.

The former TODAY co-anchor and his wife Annette Roque listed their sophisticated co-operative apartment on New York city’s Upper East Side for an asking price of $7.35 million, and it might just be the apartment of our dreams.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the apartment sold for more than expected despite an already hefty price tag.

“It was listed for $7.35 million. The actual sale price is unknown,” a source told ET. “The apartment went into contract about a month after it was listed on April 24th, but the transaction has now officially closed.”

The History

Purchased by Lauer and Roque in 2004 for $5.882 million, the sixth floor unit carries pretty heavy maintenance fees of $7,776 per month and holds three and potentially more bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,500 square feet.

The Living Room

A private elevator landing and entrance gallery lead to a collection of east-facing public rooms. The 30-foot-long living room is equipped with a carved marble wood-burning fireplace, custom bookshelves and a trio of six-over-six pane sash windows.

The Dining Room

The spacious formal dining room is adorned with a peaceful, white and teal floral wallpaper.

The Kitchen

Behind the dining room, a butler’s pantry links through to a well-equipped kitchen with top-end fittings and appliances, as well as a walk-in pantry. The kitchen also joins to a breakfast room and a separate laundry/children’s playroom.

The Bedrooms

Bedrooms are situated off a long corridor in a private wing that includes two en suite guest bedrooms plus a multi-room master suite composed of a study/sitting room that could easily be turned into another bedroom.

The Closet

The apartment holds two custom fitted dressing rooms plus a separate walk-in closet that will hold pretty much all your belongings.

The Bathroom

The bathrooms are made with compact marble and will make you cry at the site of your own.

The Building

Lauer’s apartment sits on a dignified beige brick building, a 12-story neo-Classical structure built in the 1920s topped by a penthouse once famously owned by disgraced Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff.

The three-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom penthouse was seized by the government and sold in 2008 for $8 million to Pokemon toy tycoon Alfred Kahn who sold it in 2014 for $14.5 million to financier Lawrence Benenson who, according to Variety, later increased his holdings in the building with the $4 million purchase of an adjacent unit.

Lauer’s Real Estate

Lauer and Roque are regulars in the real estate industry. In the fall of 2016 they sold a modest Cape Cod cottage in North Sea near Sag Harbor for $3.5 million and several months before that they spent $36.5 million for the “Strongheart” compound, a 6.18-acre waterfront spread in the North Haven area that they bought from Richard Here.

The couple, who reportedly is working toward ending their marriage also owns a 40-acre horse farm in the Water Mill area, and are also selling a Hamptons mansion currently with an asking price of $12.75 million.