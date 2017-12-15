Celebrity

Matt Damon Ruffles Feathers With Sexual Harassment Comments

After a wave of allegations of sexual harassment and assault began pouring in against many powerful men in Hollywood, other actors have been asked to give their thoughts on the cultural reckoning. One of those actors was Matt Damon, who spoke with ABC News‘ Peter Travers about what Damon referred to as a “continuum” of behavior.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior,” he said. “And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein specifically, Damon said, “I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me.”

“But that was the extent of what we knew. I mean, and that wasn’t a surprise to anybody,” he continued. “So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer.”

The internet immediately pounced on Damon’s words, slamming the actor for his comments and lack of understanding.


Some Twitter users also addressed past comments Damon has made, specifically in regards to the sexual assault allegations against actor Casey Affleck.

