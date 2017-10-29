Matt Damon Unable to Attend Event Due to ‘Family Emergency’

Academy Award winner Matt Damon was forced to back out of an event on Friday evening due to a “family emergency.”

The 47-year-old actor, who was the recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence, was a no-show after making an urgent trip back to Boston, Massachusetts.

E! News reports that Kate Mara presented the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award and accepted it on behalf of Damon after informing the audience of his need to travel back to his hometown.

“Unfortunately, Matt has urgently needed to travel back to Boston and couldn’t join us tonight. As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first,” Mara said. “So our thoughts are with you, Matt and much love from your friends here in L.A.”

Damon provided a video to be played during the ceremony in which he thanked the BAFTA and shared how much he was looking forward to the evening.

“I found out about this award six months ago, and I was just so incredibly honored to receive it,” Damon said. “Unfortunately, I had to go back to Boston for a family emergency. I’m really sorry not to be with you tonight. Thank you for this wonderful honor.”

Though it is not confirmed by reps or the Good Will Hunting star himself, sources tell The Daily Mail that his father, Kent, had fallen “gravely ill.”

