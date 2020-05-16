Wendy Williams Stirs Controversy Bashing Mary-Kate Olsen's Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy
Just because Wendy Williams is stuck at home does not mean she is keeping her opinions to herself. In Friday's Wendy at Home episode, the talk show host took aim at Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, who are divorcing after almost five years of marriage. Olsen, 33, filed an emergency order for divorce this week, and Sarkozy, 50, was reportedly giving her until May 18 to move out of their New York City apartment. Williams called the divorce "good news," which caused an uproar among her viewers.
"Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen. She's getting a divorce," Williams said from her apartment. "Normally we don’t cheer for something like that. She had been dating this older man. He’s 50. They were married for five years... He's so tall and she’s so short. He always looked like he was dating his daughter."
Olsen first filed for divorce on April 17, but the proceedings were put on hold because New York state courts are not accepting divorce petitions during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, she filed for an emergency order, but Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz denied the request because it was "not an essential matter." The couple did sign a prenuptial agreement.
The former Full House actress is accusing Sarkozy, a French banker and the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, of trying to force her to move out of their apartment by May 18. She claims he terminated their lease behind her back. "I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she claimed in her affidavit.
Olsen, who now works as a fashion designer with twin sister Ashley Olsen, said she is "gravely concerned" Sarkozy will "dissipate, dispose of and/or secret not only my separate property belongings but also our marital property belongings that are in the Gramercy Apartment." She added it is "impossible" for her to move out during the coronavirus pandemic, especially on short notice.
Although Williams thought Olsen's divorce was a good move for the fashion designer, Williams was skeptical of her allegations. "Olivier wants her stuff out of the apartment by Monday," Williams said, notes InTouch Weekly. "She claims that she was just told about this, that he just let the lease run out. So in effect, I guess Mary-Kate will be homeless?"
A source close to the Olsens told InTouch Ashley has been supportive of her sister during this time. "Mary-Kate doesn't want to be alone, so she's staying with Ashley," the source said. "Ashley is one of the few people Mary-Kate trusts and can rely on." The duo also have a younger sister, Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen.
