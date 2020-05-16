Wendy Williams Stirs Controversy Bashing Mary-Kate Olsen's Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy

Just because Wendy Williams is stuck at home does not mean she is keeping her opinions to herself. In Friday's Wendy at Home episode, the talk show host took aim at Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, who are divorcing after almost five years of marriage. Olsen, 33, filed an emergency order for divorce this week, and Sarkozy, 50, was reportedly giving her until May 18 to move out of their New York City apartment. Williams called the divorce "good news," which caused an uproar among her viewers.

"Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen. She's getting a divorce," Williams said from her apartment. "Normally we don’t cheer for something like that. She had been dating this older man. He’s 50. They were married for five years... He's so tall and she’s so short. He always looked like he was dating his daughter."

Olsen first filed for divorce on April 17, but the proceedings were put on hold because New York state courts are not accepting divorce petitions during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, she filed for an emergency order, but Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz denied the request because it was "not an essential matter." The couple did sign a prenuptial agreement.