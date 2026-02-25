Martin Short’s Daughter Dies Suddenly at 42

Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine Short, has died. She was 42.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home at 6:41 p.m. regarding a woman who had died of apparent suicide, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles coroner then confirmed to PEOPLE that Katherine’s manner of death was suicide.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Actor Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2011, February 27, 2011 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time,” the Short family told PEOPLE in a statement. “Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.

Katherine was one of three children shared by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. The couple shared three children via adoption — Katherine, Oliver, 39, and Henry, 36.

LOS ANGELES – 1989: Actor and comedian Martin Short poses with wife, Nancy Dolan and kids, Katherine Elizabeth and Oliver Patrick for a portrait in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joan Adlen/Getty Images

Katherine worked as a licensed clinical social worker in a private practice as well as a part-time provider of community outreach, family support groups, peer support and psychotherapy for Amae Health.

Following Katherine’s death, three shows on Martin’s comedy tour with longtime friend and collaborator Steve Martin were postponed, including Friday’s show in Milwaukee and Saturday’s two shows in Minneapolis.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short’s show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed,” read a notice on Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre’s website. “Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date. We will be in contact with further news when it is available.”

The next stop on the tour is scheduled for March 13, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.