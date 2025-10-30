Hulu Renews ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Season 6, Confirms London Setting

Only Murders in the Building is officially going international.

Variety reports that Hulu has renewed the hit comedy for Season 6, which will be set and shot in London.

News of the renewal comes on the heels of the Season 5 finale, which dropped on the same day. The finale revealed that Mayor Tillman (Keegan-Michael Key) had killed beloved Arconia doorman Lester, and of course, it set up next season with yet another murder. Tina Fey’s true crime savant Cinda Canning was running down the streets while coughing and nearly collapsing. With her hands covered in blood, she falls down in front of the Arconia, and just outside the front gates, she dies.

(Disney/Patrick Harbron) SELENA GOMEZ, MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN

Also appearing in Season 5 of Only Murders were Teddy Coluca, Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler, and Michael Cyril Creighton. Martin and John Hoffman co-created the series and serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin.

Only Murders in the Building’s Season 6 renewal and London setting are not so surprising. In September, just after Season 5 premiered, Hoffman wouldn’t share whether the season would end with a murder, but there was “an opportunity for more surprise that we will look to shake things up in a potential next go. Nothing is at its end.” Additionally, earlier this week, it was reported that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel would be going across the pond to solve a murder for a potential sixth season, which turned out to be true.

Additional details on Season 6 of Only Murders have not been announced, including who else will be joining Short, Martin, and Gomez in London. It can be assumed that Fey will have a big part in it, as the season goes over Cinda’s final days. Only Murders in the Building remains one of Hulu’s biggest shows, and there will be a lot more to look forward to. Assuming that the series stays on the same pattern as previous seasons, fans can expect Season 6 sometime in summer/fall 2026, but viewers will just have to wait and see for now. In the meantime, all five seasons of Only Murders are streaming on Hulu.