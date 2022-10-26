Martha Stewart Says She Would Date Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart said she would happily join the long list of celebrities who have dated former Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. The 28-year-old comedian is about as famous for his dating life as he is for his comedy. He was once engaged to Ariana Grande and recently split with Kim Kardashian.

Stewart, 81, stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday and played a game of "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag." Host Drew Barrymore suggested date ideas, and Stewart had to say if she would take the chance, say no, or was on the fence. During the game, Barrymore asked Stewart if she would go on a date with someone who "has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson."

The lifestyle guru instantly held up a green flag. Barrymore then asked Stewart if she would date Davidson. "There's a thing on the internet where everybody wants you to go on a date with him," Barrymore told Stewart, notes Entertainment Weekly. Davidson has "dated so many women," Stewart said, adding, "No... I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good and he's sort of cute."

"Everybody loves" Davidson, Stewart said. "I know him...He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."

Barrymore noted that if everyone loves Davidson, he must be a "good guy." Stewart agreed, noting that he is a "very good guy and he knows how to get in and out." At that moment, Barrymore was a little surprised and pointed out that age is "not a thing" for Davidson. This was in reference to his relationship with Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years older than Davidson, in early 2019.

Davidson dated Grande in 2018. They quickly got engaged, but their relationship was over by October 2018. In October 2021, he began dating Kardashian, and that relationship ended after nine months. Davidson has also been linked to Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Devour.

The comedian's romantic life has made so many headlines that former President Barack Obama mentioned it during a get-out-the-vote PSA targeted toward Gen Z voters. He listed it among subjects that many young people pay attention to, including shows like Euphoria and Outer Banks and waiting for Rihanna's next album.

"I've heard a lot recently about how voting doesn't solve everything, and I can see why you might think that it won't make Outer Banks or Euphoria season three or Rihanna's new album drop any faster," Obama said in the clip, published by ATTN. "It won't make sending GIFs any less cool. Wait? GIFs aren't cool anymore? Anyway, it won't even help you understand the most complicated questions in the universe: Why do I know so much about Pete Davidson's dating life?" However, as Obama noted, voting does allow "you to make your voice heard on the big issues and it reinforces the incredible work you've done between elections holding your leaders accountable."