Martha Stewart Grieves Sudden Loss at Home With Musical Tribute

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of some feathery members of her family this weekend. As the lifestyle icon and Snoop Dogg's bestie shared on social media, her prized peacocks were brutally attacked by coyotes in "broad daylight." Stewart shared the video with a peculiar soundtrack choice, going with Marvin Gaye's seminal bedroom classic "Let'a Get it On." It works with peacocks given their nature, but Stewart does say she is unaware of why that song was chosen. Still, it is an odd addition when discussing a coyote tearing them apart in the light of day.

"RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??" Stewart wrote in the caption for the video.

As many will note, chickens, peacocks and other fowl are tender and vulnerable creatures when it comes to nature. Apart from coyotes, they have to contend with hawks, dogs, cats, owls, foxes and weasels. While a pie pan could help, sometimes there is nothing you can do to save your birds from the maw of nature.

Thankfully for Stewart, the peacocks she lost only represent a small fraction of her large flock. According to TMZ, the lifestyle guru has at least 21 peacocks and you can see in the photo below that she's long had a hand in the avian world. She already has a solution to try and protect the flamboyant birds.

(Photo: Susan Wood/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc," Stewart said, following it with a note on her soundtrack for the video. "And by the way i do not have any idea how the marvin gaye music found it's way. to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate."

Stewart has shared plenty of looks at her peafowl in the past and how the males of the flock are always parading when the time is right. "It's that time of year!!! My male peacocks are out strutting and the females, Peahens , are taking note," she wrote on an older post.