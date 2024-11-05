Martha Stewart Says Ryan Reynolds Isn’t Funny in Real Life, He Reacts

Martha Stewart says Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is only funny in movies. The comments came during her appearance on Bilt Rewards’ Rent Free game show after she was asked which celebrities she thought participants determined to be the most fun to hang out with. When seeing Reynolds, she said: “He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face. Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those? You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious….He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.”

The 83-year-old lives close to the actor and his wife Blake Lively near her Bedford, New York, farm. “I’m going to get in trouble,” Stewart added. “He’s my neighbor.” but she says there is something she enjoys doing with Reynolds. She and her husband of 12 years enjoy some thrills with the actor.

“When we met,” Lively recalled while on stage at the 2015 American Made Summit, “Martha was like, ‘Well, I know how to ride motorcycles. I’ll ride with you, Ryan.’”

As for what Reynolds has to say about Stewart’s comments, he revealed such on social media. “I’d disagree with her,” Ryan, 48, wrote on X. “But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Stewart enjoys other famous friends as well, most notably her friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg. The two met on her cooking show in 2008. They have a natural banter.

“When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is,” Stewart once told PEOPLE. “That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom.”