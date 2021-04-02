Martha Stewart Reveals Her Thirst Trap Photo Sparked Some Wild Propositions

✖

Remember Martha Stewart's poolside photo she posted to social media that garnered more attention that we all expected? Well, it's still being discussed because it's hard to ignore how stunningly gorgeous the 79-year-old looks in the photo! During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Howie Mandel filled in as host and asked the lifestyle guru about the "thirst trap," but in perfect Stewart fashion, she was confused on the term "thirst trap" and needed a little clarification.

"I don't even know what it means now. What does it mean?" she asked. "So it makes you thirsty?" Mandel then chimed in and said, "Well, people thirst to watch that picture," he explained of her summertime photo, before asking her if she's been on any "Zoom dates" since, according to Entertainment Tonight. Then she confessed she's received quite a bit of attention since the post saying, "I got so many proposals and so many propositions, but I had to ignore all of them." However, her "busy" lifestyle doesn't allow her much time to do such things. "I'm a very busy person," she said.

Right as the world was settling into lockdowns, celebrities took to social media to show their fans how they were quarantining. That's when Stewart slayed in her photo, not only showing off how lush her backyard was, but how flawless her skin is. In her next-to-no makeup look, Stewart gave her best pose and fans took to it. Naturally fans chimed in after with one person posting, "We're here for swimming lessons!" while another person wrote, "Martha with the thirst trap Tuesday." Other's jokingly asked when they could get an invite to her house so they could take a dip in her gorgeous Hamptons pool.

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. She noted a few things for fans that keep her looking so good and she said, "Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains. I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That's the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it's important."

The pool even caught the attention of several celebrities, including Chelsea Handler. Handler took to social media days later to post a photo of her attempting the same pose and facial expression. While Stewart jokingly dissed her, it was all in good fun.