Martha Stewart Reveals New 'Uncomfortable' Photo of Recovery Following Surgery

Martha Stewart recently underwent a three-hour surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, and the 79-year-old is documenting her recovery for fans on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared a new update with her followers, revealing that her injured foot is now encased in a boot.

"After two very uncomfortable splint/casts I have been graduated to a very heavy inflexible uncomfortable BOOT," Stewart captioned a photo of her foot in its new home. "Same protocol - no walking. No pressure on foot Pay attention! Do not chance tearing your Achilles." The lifestyle guru originally revealed her injury and subsequent surgery in a post last week, posting a photo of her foot wrapped in a bandage that went all the way up her leg. "Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story," she wrote. "Bad timing all around. Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail."

Stewart went on to thank her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. John Kennedy at NYU Langone medical center, for performing "a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage." "Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks," she continued. "After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity. Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car . Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again."

The post received a number of well-wishes from Stewart's friends including chef Geoffry Zakarian, who wrote, "oh my dear!!! so sorry for that ! get well soon." Drew Barrymore declared, "Your still so sexy !!! so so so sexy!" Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, chimed in with a light-hearted medical mention. "Glad to hear you are on your way to a full recovery !!! Lots of love from your favorite fake doctor," she wrote, to which Stewart replied, "so doctor what do you recommend?"