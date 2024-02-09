Martha Stewart Gets Honest About Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done to Her Face

Martha Stewart is revealing the secret to her fountain of youth. The 82-year-old lifestyle mogul revealed the cosmetic procedures that have kept her looking so fresh-faced during the Season 2 premiere of her iHeartPodcasts show The Martha Stewart Podcast on Thursday, which featured a conversation with her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin.

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet," she said in the episode of her famous "thirst trap" photos on Instagram. "So many comments are about my facelift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

In the podcast, Belkin revealed he's done a number of treatments on Stewart, from muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline to cheek filler and Botox. Stewart admitted she's not always a big fan of Botox on her upper face, saying that her "eyebrows kind of go up in a V and that looks so unnatural."

Asking Belkin if she's ever had skin-tightening procedures done, Stewart joked, "I don't even know what I've had." Belkin affirmed that he had done "a little bit of skin tightening" on his iconic patient. "We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago," he said. "We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound-based skin tightening that works." Stewart noted of getting older, "I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all. And that's why I really work hard at it," adding that she primarily makes sure to exercise and eat a healthy diet.

Stewart's youthful appearance has garnered her plenty of attention in recent years. Last year, the mogul became Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's oldest-ever cover model at 81, saying on her podcast at the time, "When I get comments about 'She better stop using Botox,' I don't use Botox except a little bit in my neck, I hate Botox." Stewart maintains she's had "absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever" and relies on a consistent exercise schedule, clean diet and strict sun care regimen to maintain her appearance.