Martha Stewart Opens up About Her Love Life: 'I Got Knocked Out of My Socks Last Week'

Martha Stewart recently revealed that her love life is more than thriving. During an interview with Drew Barrymore, the host asked Stewart why she couldn't find someone who was "hot" and knocked her "off her socks."

"I got knocked out of my socks last week by somebody," the 82-year-old businesswoman said in a preview clip of The Drew Barrymore Show. "Very attractive," she added.

Her response seemed to take Barrymore by surprise, but she didn't stop there. "Don't you meet a lot of guys, where do you go at night?" she asked.

"Home ..." Barrymore, 48, responded with reluctance. "Don't you go out to dinners and parties and stuff? Your friends have to be sitting you next to eligible young men," Stewart said.

The actress explained that she is "not living that life." "Martha, how do I do it?" she said."Well, you better start," Stewart goes on. "You have a lot of friends, and they should be inviting you to eat." Afterward, she elaborated on how helpful her friends were: "They didn't do that for me either, by the way. I had to do it myself."

There was no way Barrymore could contain her excitement at this point, and she asked for details on who had knocked Stewart out of her socks. "It wasn't exactly appropriate, but it was good for a night," said Stewart to applause and a huge grin from Barrymore. Stewart then added, "Nothing happened, we didn't go home together or anything, but it was just like a little flirtation. It's nice."

In the past, Stewart has previously talked about her dating life and discussed how she had been asked out after the launch of her cover for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue earlier this year. "I've gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight in May.

Her busy schedule makes dating difficult for Stewart, who says she doesn't prioritize dating. "You have to make time for certain things. My garden is very important," she said, noting that her grandchildren come first. "It's the best. I have two amazing grandchildren."

"I know a lot of eligible men," she told E! Insider Shop in March. "I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in that position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much."