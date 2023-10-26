Martha Stewart Covers Classic Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Song on the Harp

Martha Stewart is putting her own spin on a classic rap song from Dr. Dre and her bestie Snoop Dogg. The lifestyle maven shows off her musical skills during her harp cover of "Still D.R.E." in a new ad for Pure Leaf Iced Tea, urging people to make more time for their hobbies and eschew the DIY trend for DDIY – "don't do it yourself."

Stewart shares in the commercial, which premiered Thursday, that because of Pure Leaf, "instead of brewing tea," she can "practice [her] music." It's then that the TV personality launches into her version of the 1999 Dre and Snoop song on a massive golden harp. In another ad spot, Stewart grabs a chainsaw to get a head start on her woodworking, crafting countless wooden rocking chairs instead of spending time in the kitchen.

"Why do it yourself when Pure Leaf does it just as well, if not better?" Stewart said in a statement for Pure Leaf. "We all know I cherish the act of DIYing, but I've come to a place where I'm more discerning with where I exert my time and energy. When I can swap out my homemade creations with a real, quality product that tastes just as good – that's a 'Don't Do It Yourself' (DDIY) I can get behind." (Fans looking to follow in Stewart's footsteps can enter for a chance to win a Pure Leaf x Martha Stewart DDIY Kit featuring a glass pitcher, custom ice mold, mixing spoon and dried fruit garnish at PureLeaf.com/DDIY through Nov. 16.)

Stewart's relationship with Snoop is an iconic friendship that first sparked in 2008 when the rapper joined Stewart on The Martha Stewart Show. Since then, they've gone on to team up for Comedy Central's 2015 Justin Bieber Roast, the 2021 and 2022 Puppy Bowls, and their own shows, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party and Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween.

In June 2022, Stewart joked to Insider that her friendship with Snoop has quickly become people's favorite thing to ask her about. "I said, you know, Snoop, when I go to a party, all people wanna know is how is Snoop Dogg?" she recalled of a conversation she had with her pal. "And he said, 'You wanna know something, Martha? When I go to a party, everybody wants to know how's Martha."