Martha Stewart Confirms She Is Dating

Martha Stewart isn’t naming names when it comes to her current love interest. The lifestyle mogul teased that she was less than single on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after revealing she had “quite a few” famous bachelors in her DMs after posting a “thirst trap” photo on Instagram over the summer of 2020.

After sharing a sultry shot in the pool to her social media in July 2020, Stewart admitted she did hear from many interested singles but said she didn’t end up going on any dates as a result. Regardless, Stewart did find a romantic connection soon after. Asked by Andy Cohen if she’s dating anyone now, Stewart answered, “No,” before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes, but I’m not going to tell you.”

Stewart was previously married to Andrew Stewart for 29 years before they called it quits in 1987, finalizing their divorce in 1990. The two share daughter Alexis, 56. The Martha Knows Best star previously opened up about her headline-making pool photo earlier this year, telling Entertainment Tonight in July it was “definitely a thirst trap,” and happened when she “just thought [she] looked great coming out of the pool.”

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good,” she told the outlet. In April, Stewart confessed to Howie Mandel on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she got “so many proposals and so many propositions” after posting the photo, but “had to ignore all of them,” as she’s a “very busy person.”

During Thursday’s WWHL, Stewart also opened up about being connected romantically to the late Larry King, who died in January at 87. When the two went out to dinner in New York City once, Stewart assumed it was as friends, until King “sort of got a little amorous,” she told Cohen. The Martha Stewart Show alum didn’t go into details, but said other tables noticed what was going on and assumed they were dating. “Everybody was noticing I was out with Larry King, and Larry King was not my type romantically, if you get what I mean,” said Stewart.