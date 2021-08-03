Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 80th Birthday by Sharing Stunning Throwback Photos

✖

Martha Stewart is marking her birthday in a glamorous way. The lifestyle guru officially turned 80 on Tuesday, and to celebrate the occasion she took to Instagram to treat fans to a little throwback post offering a glimpse at her eight full decades of life. The post included five stunning images of Stewart snapped in the past.

Shared to Stewart's company's official Instagram account alongside a quote from the lifestyle mogul reading, "It is a good thing until you discover a better thing," the first image of the post was a gorgeous black-and-white photo of a younger Stewart. In the image, Stewart’s hair was pulled into an up-do, and she looked stylish as ever with large hoop earrings and a leopard-print dress. The second image in the post showed Stewart on a boat dressed casually, with the third photo showing Stewart rocking bell-bottoms as she spent some time outside with chickens. The post concluded with a more recent snap of the 80-year-old outdoors, with the caption adding, "Happy birthday to our founder, [Martha Stewart], who has taught us that it’s never too late to learn the Good Things in life."

Stewart, who recently underwent surgery for a "ruptured" Achilles tendon, documented her big day on her personal account. She kicked off the day by giving fans a glimpse of her birthday cake, which she said was "yellow sponge layers filled with orange curd and lemon curd with meringue frosting lightly browned." The cake was decorated with flowers and greenery. She also revealed that she was having a "pre-birthday dinner at Skylands for close family and skylands staff.” She said the celebratory dinner began with a “magnum of [Dom Pérignon] rose on terrace."

Amid her birthday, fans were eager to celebrate, with many heeding her company account’s call to share what they have learned from her. Commenting on the birthday post, one person wrote that Stewart "is a living example of a strong capable woman - beautiful on the inside and the outside." Somebody else wrote, "what I learned from Martha? No matter what…deal with it, and keep on movin’…don’t stop…LIVE." A third person shared that Stewart has inspired them "to try to see the everyday things as beautiful!"

Stewart began her rise as the queen of domesticity back in the '70s and has been treating fans to recipes, cooking hacks, and other helpful information ever since. She reached billionaire status on a single day in 1999 when her company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, went public and tripled in value. The lifestyle mogul will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary described as following "the life and times of Martha Stewart."