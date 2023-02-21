Maroon 5 Member and Partner Elope

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and his partner Alexis Novak have eloped. Over on Instagram, Valentine shared a post with some photos of the surprise nuptials. The lovely bride wore a gorgeous creme-colored dress and the pop-band member sported a purple tux.

Novak is the founder of Tab Vintage, a clothing company that deals mainly in vintage wear. She and Valentine have been dating since at least 2018, according to PEOPLE. Notably, Behati Prinsloo — who is married to Valentine's Maroon 5 band member Adam Levine — shared some photos from what appears to be the wedding afterparty for a different ceremony, as Valentine and Novak are dressed in different outfits in the pictures.

Interestingly, the post that Prinsloo shared was followed by another one in which she shared the first photo with Levine since the arrival of their third baby, who's name and sex they have kept private. On Instagram, the supermodel posted a picture of herself and the Maroon 5 singer shooting some hoops together at a party, which we now know was related to Valentine's marriage celebration. The post featured a number of other images as well, along with a caption that reads, "pop-a-shot."

The new baby's birth came months after Levine faced cheating allegations, with one accuser sharing screenshots of alleged DM's between the two. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the former Voice coach wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine went on to confess that "in certain instances" his communication with other women "became inappropriate," but he did not admit to having a physical affair with any of the women who brought forth cheating accusations. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he went on to write.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."