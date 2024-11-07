Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas Restaurant Goes up in Flames in Shocking Footage

Mark Wahlberg’s Mexican restaurant, Flecha Cantina, erupted into flames Wednesday night. The Las Vegas-based restaurant, which the actor opened in September, caught fire at around 5:30 p.m. local time, with videos showing large flames on the restaurant’s patio.

Footage shared to social media showed people standing outside of the restaurant watching as the flames erupt inside the building. A fire truck could also be seen parked outside of the restaurant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Local outlet KSNV NBC Las Vegas reported that the fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m., and the Clark County Fire Department responded. Restaurant officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that a “small patio fire” occurred as a result of a “defective fire pit” that caught fire at the bottom. Flecha Cantina officials added that “the only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it.” Sources told TMZ nobody was injured in the blaze. The was back to operating as usual an hour later, and officials confirmed that “the fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system.”

The Wednesday evening fire marks a rough start for the restaurant, which only opened on Sept. 14. Located in Vegas’ Town Square shopping center, “redefined” Mexican cuisine, with a menu boasting items like Taquitos de Pollo, handmade corn tortilla tacos, enchiladas, Chilaquiles, and more.

Ironically, Flecha Cantina also touts fire as a major part of its marketing. The restaurant’s website reads, “Flavor, Fire, Flecha. Re-experience Modern Mexican cuisine through the eyes of Mark Wahlberg and his team of chefs and restauranteurs. Our menu, crafted by renowned international chefs and mixologists, blends Mexican classics with a contemporary fire. Each bite is a journey, and each sip is an experience in what it means to be memorable.”

The Las Vegas location is one of two Flecha Cantina restaurants Wahlberg operates. There is also a Flecha Cantina located in Huntington Beach, California.

A well-known actor with credits including Boogie Nights, Three Kings, The Departed, and more, Wahlberg has also made a name for himself as a restaurateur. In addition to the Flecha Cantina locations, the actor also owns Wahlburgers with his Paul and Donnie. The franchise includes dozens of locations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Wahlberg previously told Fox News of his interest in dining that he wants people to “have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant. I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled.”