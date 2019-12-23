Mark Consuelos Hits Slopes With Wife Kelly Ripa After Heated Wrestling Video Goes Viral

The last time Mark Consuelos was in the headlines this week, his demeanor was far different. Video showing the Riverdale star storming the mat during his son’s wrestling match and being forcibly led away made the rounds over the weekend, giving fans a view of the former soap opera star that they haven’t witnessed.

But he and wife Kelly Ripa have done a complete turn since the heated moment. Ripa shared a photo of Consuelos in ski garb as they prepare to hit the slopes.

The photo shared by Ripa shows her husband dressed in warm winter gear and sporting a pair of skis decorated with the flag of Mexico.

View this post on Instagram #Equipomexico 🇲🇽❄️⛷🎿🎄 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 22, 2019 at 12:35pm PST

While Ripa doesn’t make an appearance on her account, Consuelos did share a snapshot from the ski lift as part of his Instagram Story. He also praised his new skis from Wagner Skis.

It is a far more peaceful moment for the daytime television family. Both were reportedly on hand for the wrestling match on Long Island to watch 16-year-old Joaquin compete. But shortly after the match seen in the video shared by TMZ started, Joaquin had his headgear ripped off and a hitting match occurred.

The incident between the two boys was a surprise for those watching but Consuelos’ decision to storm the mat and attempt to defend his son might be more surprising. He was stopped short of touching either boy but had to be physically held back and led away from the floor. Ripa allegedly was calm off to the side sitting and both of the young boys involved in the match that sparked the incident showed great sportsmanship.

Consuelos was reportedly so angry after the incident that he had to leave the gym for hours and didn’t return until near the end of the all-day tournament.

It was a rare heated moment for Consuelos and family. The typical view fans get of the Riverdale star and family is positive and self-aware of the more ridiculous aspects of family life.

A good example is the family Christmas card that Ripa shared earlier in the week. While it is fancy and professional, showed just how close and happy the family seems to be. It’s a far cry from the fiery display we saw in the video shared by TMZ.