Mario Lopez Hospitalized Days Before the Emmys

Just days before the 2019 Emmy Awards, Mario Lopez has been hospitalized and undergone surgery after tearing his bicep, which will require him to go full on “RoboCop” at the upcoming awards show. The 45-year-old Access Hollywood host revealed on Instagram Wednesday, Sept. 18 that he had suffered the injury while sparring and that the required surgery to repair the damage had been a “success.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Sep 17, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

“Evidently, I’m not 25yrs old anymore,” Lopez jokingly captioned a series of photos and videos from his hospital stay. “Tore my biceps sparring. Might have to take it down a notch. Surgery was a success. Thank you Dr. Itamura!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Getting fitted for my brace that I’m not supposed to take off no matter what,” Lopez explained in one of the short video clips, which followed clips of him getting blood drawn and going in in for electromagnetic testing and an MRI. “I’m going to wear it for three weeks, maybe longer. Now I gotta brush my teeth, shave, do everything else with my left hand. RoboCob!”

After going in for urgery, Lopez gave fans another update on his health, revealing that he “made it” and giving a shoutout to the medical staff caring for him.

“[Woman Crush Wednesday] Nurse Lopez,” he captioned a gallery that included a photo and a video of him in his hospital bed. “And shout out to the other wonderful ladies who are taking care of me in recovery!”

“I made it. I’m groggy as hell, but I made it,” he said in the clip. “I’ve got an Incredible Hulk hand, and they gave me some good painkillers, so I’ll be ready to go in like three days on the Emmys red carpet. I’m gonna ride a bike in like two days, I think. My wife took care of me though, she rocks. Love you honey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

The health scare, which came just four days before the 2019 Emmy Awards, comes just a year after Lopez attended the 2018 Emmys in a leg brace after he tore his Achilles, an injury also suffered while sparring. The Access Hollywood host, who recently confirmed that he will be returning for the upcoming Saved by the Bell Reboot, poked fun at the consecutive injuries on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Sep 19, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

“[Throwback Thursday] Last year at the Emmys rockin a medical boot for my torn Achilles,” he wrote. “This year gonna sport an arm brace for my torn biceps. Let’s hope next year I’m not rockin a neck brace or body cast!”

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.