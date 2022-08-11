Peek Inside Marilyn Monroe's Chic West Hollywood Penthouse Valued at More Than $2.49M

The West Hollywood penthouse Marilyn Monroe called home after she split from Joe DiMaggio is now on the market. Monroe fans with $2.49 million can purchase the property, which was listed in November 2021. Thanks to Top10RealEstate.com though, anyone can take a look at the chic home without potentially damaging it like Kim Kardashian may have done to Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress. Monroe moved into the two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence in 1954, after she left DiMaggio, reports the New York Post. Monroe and DiMaggio were married for nine months before she filed for divorce in October 1954. Their divorce was finalized the following year, and she married her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, in 1956. Although Monroe died in August 1962 at age 36, she continues to be a cultural icon. Her life has been dramatized countless times and will again in Netflix's upcoming Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as the Some Like It Hot star. Monroe's status as a fashion icon has lived on as well, as epitomized by Kardashian's controversial decision to wear an actual dress Monroe wore 58 years ago to the 2022 Met Gala. Scroll on for a look at the penthouse Monroe called home after her split from DiMaggio.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in living room (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The penthouse is located within the upscale Granville Towers on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights. The building has a 24-hour doorman, clubhouse, pool and spa, a garden, and a courtyard. "The home captures the old Hollywood charm, regency, and glamour," Amanda Lynn of The Agency told Mansion Global in November.

Located within Granville Towers (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The spacious apartment includes 2,032 square feet of living space across two levels. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are also vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views of Los Angeles.

Vaulted ceilings (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Arrested Development star Portia de Rossi, who is married to Ellen DeGeneres, sold the penthouse to the current owner for under $1 million. It was first listed at $2.495 million in 2018 and has been on and off the market several times since. When it was listed in May 2019, the asking price was $2.45 million.

Two spacious bedrooms (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) After Monroe split from DiMaggio and finished making The Seven-Year Itch in Hollywood, she moved to New York to study method acting at Lee Strasberg's Actors Studio. She also founded her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, with photographer Milton Green. In 1956, she married Miller, who was her third and final husband.

Incredible bathrooms (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Monroe and Miller split in 1961 and she moved back to Los Angeles. She bought a Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood for $75,000. Monroe was found dead at the house, just four months after she bought it. The house was most recently put up for sale in April 2017 for $6.9 million.

Amazing views of Los Angeles (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The ongoing fascination with Monroe was epitomized by two recent events this year. First, Kardashian wore the famous Jean Louis dress Monroe wore to President John F. Kennedy's birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden in May 1962. Monroe sang "Happy Birthday To You" to the president. The dress now belongs to Ripley! Believe It Or Not, which allowed Kardashian to wear the dress briefly on the Met Gala red carpet before she changed into a replica for the main event. The decision was criticized by Monroe experts and fans, including Scott Fortner, who posted detailed before-and-after photos to show the damage done to the dress. Ripley's has repeatedly denied that the dress suffered significant damage.