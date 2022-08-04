Marilyn Monroe Estate Speaks out Over Ana de Armas' Accent in Netflix Biopic

Marilyn Monroe's estate has spoken out over the controversy regarding actress Ana de Armas' accent in the forthcoming Netflix biopic, Blonde, about the Hollywood legend. Following the release of the film's recent trailer, some criticized De Armas for her voice not quite matching that of Monroe. Now, the estate responsible for the late movie icon has come out to praise De Armas for her performance.

"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. ABG owns and manages the Marilyn Monroe Estate. Rosen continued, "Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!"

Watched by all. Seen by none.



Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 28. pic.twitter.com/vQHUqsmVGy — Netflix (@netflix) July 28, 2022

The president and CEO of ABG, Nick Woodhouse, added, "For us at the Marilyn Monroe estate, it's thrilling to see all of the different portrayals of her by celebrities and actors from Kim Kardashian to Michelle Williams and now Ana De Armas," noting how Kardashian wore one of Monroe's famous dresses to the 2022 Met Gala, and referencing Williams' portrayal of her in the 2011 movie My Week with Marilyn. "There are no rules when it comes to how an artist can honor her legacy. We embrace new interpretations of Marilyn that pay homage to her iconic star power, beauty and humanity, and bring her into relevant cultural conversations."

Blonde is directed by Andrew Dominik, who also wrote the script, which is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates's 2000 historical fiction novel of the same name. The movie is a fictionalized take on Monroe's life, bending reality to focus on the divide between her celebrity life and who she was in private. Additional stars include Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. The film is set to debut on Netflix on Sept. 23. Notably, Blonde is rated NC-17 for "graphic sexual content."

De Armas previously sat down with Elle magazine to discuss her life and career, and during the conversation, she opened up about what it was like for her as a Latina woman to play a fictionalized version of Monroe. "I do want to play Latina. But I don't want to put a basket of fruit on my head every single time," she shared. "So that's my hope, that I can show that we can do anything if we're given the time to prepare, and if we're given just the chance, just the chance." De Armas added, "You can do any film — Blonde — you can do anything." Additional stars of the film include Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. The film is set to debut on Netflix on Sept. 23. Notably, Blonde is rated NC-17 for "graphic sexual content."