Marilyn Manson Sexual Assault Accuser Recants Allegations

A woman who accused Marilyn Manson of sexual assault has formally recanted her claims. In a new statement, Ashley Morgan Smithline states that she was "manipulated" by Manson's ex, Evan Rachel Wood, and her girlfriend Ilma Gore. Previously, Smithline had claimed that Manson assaulted her and carved his initials into her skin, but she now claims that never happened.

"During my conversations with Ms. Wood, she described acts allegedly committed by Mr. Warner against Ms. Wood and other supposed victims and asked me whether the same things happened to me," Smithline says in her new declaration, published by Pitchfork. I remember she asked me whether I had been, among other things, whipped, chained, tied up, branded/cut, assaulted while sleeping, beaten, or raped. She said all of these things happened to Ms. Wood and others, and that when Ms. Wood was with Mr. Warner every moment was a moment of survival. When I said, no this did not happen to me and this was not my experience, I recall being told by Ms. Wood that just because I could not remember did not necessarily mean that it did not happen." Click here to read the full legal statement.

Notably, in early January, attorney Jay Ellwanger was said to have been fired by Smithline. Consequence reported that Smithline's case was thrown out by California district judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha after the model's attorney exited her case and she never acquired a new council or agreed to represent herself. Smithline had also alleged unlawful imprisonment against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

"We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return," Manson's lawyer Howard E. King wrote in a statement. "Ms. Smithline has refused to be manipulated by others who are trying to pursue their own agendas against Mr. Warner. We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system." Smithline's accusations, along with many others, emerged in May 2021.

In a statement to Consequence, a rep for Manson wrote that the discovery of some unusual Instagram messages between Smithline and Ellwanger led Manson's legal team to allege that the model "was manipulated into fabricating lies" about their client. Per court documents, the communications implied that Ellwanger had lied about Smithline's whereabouts in order to postpone their deposition, but Smithline was unaware of his actions. Additionally, the messages indicated that Ellwanger continued to have contact with Manson's lawyers after Smithline fired him in April 2022.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org