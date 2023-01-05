Marilyn Manson: Judge Dismisses Model's Lawsuit Accusing Rockstar of Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking

A judge has dismissed a sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit against Marilyn Manson. Consequence reports that Ashley Morgan Smithline's case was dismissed by California district judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha after the model's attorney exited her case and she never acquired a new council or agreed to represent herself. Smithline had also alleged unlawful imprisonment against the shock rocker, whose real name is .

"We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return," Howard King, Manson's lawyer, wrote in a statement. "Ms. Smithline has refused to be manipulated by others who are trying to pursue their own agendas against Mr. Warner. We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system." Smithline's accusations first emerged in May 2021. In a statement to Consequence, a rep for Manson wrote that the discovery of some unusual Instagram messages between Smithline and her former attorney Jay Ellwanger led Manson's legal team to conclude that the model "was manipulated into fabricating lies" about their client.

Per court documents, the communications implied that Ellwanger had lied about Smithline's whereabouts in order to postpone their deposition, but Smithline was unaware of his actions. Additionally, the messages indicated that Ellwanger continued to have contact with Manson's lawyers after Smithline fired him in April 2022. Ellwanger is reportedly still representing Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who made similar accusations and filed a lawsuit against Manson in April 2021.

The new scrutiny of Manson's relationships began in February 2021, when his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood named him as her abuser after Writing in a social media post, Wood shared, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." She went on to add, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." Manson has denied all of the allegations against him, and he's also filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org