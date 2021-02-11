Marilyn Manson: 'Game of Thrones' Actress Esme Bianco Accuses Rocker of Abuse

✖

Esmé Bianco is adding her name to the long list of women who have come forward with allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson. The Game of Thrones actress called the musician a "monster" in a new piece for The Cut, saying she initially met Manson in 2005, when he was married to Dita Von Teese, then reconnected with him after their marriage came to an end.

In 2009, Bianco, then 26, was cast in Manson's "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies" music video, and was told she’d "have to pretend to like being manhandled" by him for the video. Once she got onto the set, however, Bianco claims she was subject to physical and sexual violence as Manson acted erratically. Convincing herself it was all for the video, Bianco continued to remain in Manson's circle, and began having a long-distance affair with the musician.

“GMA” EXCLUSIVE: “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco to @KayleeHartung on alleged abuse by ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson: “I was coerced … I was defrauded … I was harbored.”https://t.co/kGx3NOniXs pic.twitter.com/qiG23dxXFv — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 11, 2021

In 2011, Bianco said she left her husband and moved to West Hollywood, where she lived with Manson. She alleged the musician attempted to control every aspect of her life, including her outfits, where she was allowed to go and when she could sleep. "I basically felt like a prisoner," she claimed. "I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet."

In the two months living with Manson, Bianco said she felt dehumanized, claiming that Manson once cut her with a knife and she didn't resist. "I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it," she claimed. "It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety." In May 2011, she decided to leave Manson after he allegedly chased her with an ax around the apartment. Since then, Bianco has suffered from panic attacks, night terrors and a constant fear that she said has affected her career, calling Manson a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."

Bianco's allegations come days after those of actress Evan Rachel Wood, who accused the singer of abusing her while they were together from 2007 to 2010 when she was 19 and he was 38. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood wrote in part on Instagram earlier this month. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission." Since then, Ashley Walters, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Sarah McNeilly came forward with their own stories of alleged abuse by Manson, and he was dropped by his record label.

Manson has denied any allegations against him. "Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."