Mariah Carey Transforms Herself From Face Mask and Rollers into Eminem for TikTok Trend

✖

Mariah Carey released her alleged Eminem diss track, "Obsessed," 12 years ago on Wednesday, and the elusive chanteuse celebrated the anniversary with a video of herself doing the "Wipe It Down" TikTok challenge, poking some more fun at the rapper over 10 years later. Carey's clip starts with her wiping down one of the mirrors in her expansive closet while wearing a pink bathrobe and a blue face mask with her hair in curlers.

As she wipes down the mirror, Carey goes through two wardrobe changes that are both nods to the song's music video, in which she plays herself and her own stalker. The clip was set to a remix of the viral song by BMW Kenny that also featured "Obsessed," with Carey lip-syncing to her line "And I was like, why are you so obsessed with me?" as she appeared in full glam. One wipe later, she was dressed as the male personality from her "Obsessed," music video, whose appearance in the 2009 clip bore a resemblance to Eminem. "Just for laughs... from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down," Carey's caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

The post received a number of appreciative comments from celebrities including Gabrielle Union, who wrote that the clip was "Why I [love] u," Jonathan Van Ness, who commented, "ICONIC we aren’t worthy," and Sophie Turner, who wrote, "Yes yes yes yes yes." Anitta declared Carey an "Icon."

"Obsessed" was the lead single from Carey's 2009 album Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel and went to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was reportedly a clap back at Eminem for claiming that he and Carey had dated. In 2001, the rapper alleged that he and Carey dated for six months, which the Grammy winner denied. Eminem then released a series of songs throwing shade at Carey and, later, her then-husband Nick Cannon, who was referenced in Eminem's 2009 release "Bagpipes From Baghdad," which prompted Carey to write "Obsessed." The singer never confirmed that the song or music video were directed at the rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Along with her tribute to "Obsessed," Carey recently shared another flashback when she posted a throwback photo of herself on stage rocking what she called "A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo," referencing the hairstyle Jennifer Aniston wore for her role as Rachel Green on Friends. Aniston disagreed with Carey's description, commenting, "LOVE IT."