Mariah Carey Says She Prefers ‘Linner’ Over Brunch

Mariah Carey is too cool for brunch. Instead, she’s come up with her own thing: linner.

“A friend called and asked me to do brunch. Come on.. I don’t do brunch, it’s daytime!! I suggested linner instead,” the “I Don’t” singer tweeted Saturday.

Just in case it wasn’t clear what she meant, Carey added, “(definition: a late dinner!),” with the hashtag, “linner is the new brunch.”

Carey fans used that hashtag to make fun of Carey’s new word, with many also reveling in the message. A few users also joked that she probably started a new anti-brunch movement.

Carey praised her fans’ response to her new word. “You guys are cracking me up with all your comments… for those asking about [linner] times- for as long as the kitchen stays open,” she wrote.

Carey has dominated the Internet, just six days into the year thanks to her performance during Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 last week.

She gave a mistake-free performance, but inspired plenty of meme-makers with her “hot tea” complaint. Seizing on the viral moment, Carey tweeted hours later that she did get her hot tea. Hopefully it was served during linner.

